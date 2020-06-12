The National Broadcasting Commission has warned operators against unwholesome content in the free satellite transmission in the country.

The Acting Director-General of the Commission, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, gave the warning in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the NBC recently monitored the transmission of Free-To-Air satellite signals with unwholesome content into the country.

Idachaba said some of the channels sought to threaten the core values and deliberately sought to undermine the unity and peace in the country.

He said: “It has, therefore, become expedient to remind all broadcasters or operators and users of satellite broadcasting in Nigeria of the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code and the Act which are the grand laws for broadcasting in Nigeria.

“Section (2) of the NBC Act CAP N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, states, ‘No person shall operate or use any apparatus or premises for the transmission of sound or vision by cable, television, radio, satellite or any other medium of broadcast from anywhere in Nigeria except under and in accordance with the provisions of this Act.’

“In view of this, all broadcasters transmitting Free-To-Air satellite services must encrypt all broadcasting signals on their platform.

“We also wish to request all Pay TV channels to observe the rules on Decency of broadcast Content.

“Many Pay TV channels carry very vulgar, indecent and obscene contents. Broadcasters must take cognizance of the Code provisions on watershed.

“The Commission warns that unclassified, vulgar and obscene musical videos will not be tolerated, henceforth.”

The NBC boss also said that a broadcaster must ensure that musical works were suitable for broadcasting before putting them on air.

He also appreciated the efforts of broadcast stations for in-depth coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic so far.

Idachaba urged all broadcasters to continue to provide efficient, professional and comprehensive services based on National objectives and aspirations.