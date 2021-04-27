The Nigerian Guild of Editors has condemned the threat issued to Channels Television over an interview it granted the spokesperson for the Indigenous People of Biafra, Emmanuel Powerful, saying such puts press freedom at risk.

Powerful had featured on Channels programme ‘Politics Today’ on Sunday April 25, 2021, where he allegedly made inciting statements.

The NBC in the letter ordered the immediate suspension of the programme.

But the guild said the directive not only violates press freedom but constitutes double standards, as the same NBC did not attempt to censure or sanction stations that aired Sheikh Gumi’s parley with terrorists in their camps.

“The guild will not stand by and watch media houses being threatened by regulatory agencies in the country.

“Press freedom is threatened when media houses are made to operate in an atmosphere of fear.

“The guild stands with Channels and will go to any length to defend press freedom in the country,” the guild said in a statement jointly signed by its president, Mustapha Isah; and general secretary, Mary Atolagbe.

The body of editors urged the commission to desist from issuing threats to broadcast stations over matters that could easily be dealt with through dialogue, adding that democracy will be meaningless in Nigeria if press freedom is eroded.