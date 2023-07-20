NBC makes fresh move to settle Abia, Akwa Ibom dispute

828 828

The National Boundary Commission has begun fresh moves in Abuja on Wednesday to end the lingering boundary dispute between Abia and Akwa Ibom States.

The NBC summoned officials of the two states to a roundtable where its Director-General, Adamu Adaji, led discussion.

He noted that earlier meetings did not yield the desired results.

Adaji observed that the boundary in dispute covered 275 kilometres in length between the old Cross River/Imo interstate boundary areas.

He added that the boundary has “tripoints” at Abia, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States in the north and Abia, Akwa Ibom and Rivers States in the south.

A tripoint or tri-border area is a geographical point at which the boundaries of three countries or subnational entities meet.

Adaji explained that the Federal Government promulgated Decree 23 of 1985 to adjust the boundary on the recommendations of the Kaloma Ali Boundary Ascertainment Commission as a starting point of the boundary.

He noted, however, that the directives of the Federal Government for the boundary to be delineated and demarcated with the emplacement of permanent boundary pillars were not implemented.

He said: “Since taking over the boundary definition process, the commission has carried out various inconclusive field tracing and provisional demarcation exercises on the boundary.

“The challenges have always been the dearth of clear delimitation instruments or the non-clarity of them where they exist.

“Other challenges include the deliberate efforts to misinterpret the documents by stakeholders or their failure to accept them.

“Fortunately, we have succeeded in identifying sectors of the boundary that were not defined by the Decree line; the sectors in dispute as well as the sectors that the two states agreed as their areas of consensus.”

Adaji said Wednesday’s meeting was organised to review the status of work on the boundary and discuss ways forward toward the completion of outstanding works.

He also called for the establishment of a joint technical team of officials of the Federal Government and the two states to document what had been done in the past.

Adaji added that the team would identify sections of the boundary that were covered and those not covered, and produce detailed maps for stakeholders to continue the conversation.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emetu, described border disputes as manmade, which could be resolved.

Emetu, also Chairman of Abia Boundary Committee, advised that cases involving boundary adjustment issues should be handled in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

He said: “If all of us decide to solve this problem for ourselves and our people, we shall surely find solutions that can be applied to the various sectors of the disputed boundaries.

“Some of the land dispute cases have been subjected to litigations and arbitrations before and after the colonial administration.

“We should apply these legal documents and evolve them in settling the land dispute matters.

“These recommendations, if adopted and implemented, shall resolve 90 per cent of the disputes within a year.”

Also addressing the meeting, the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, expressed optimism that the two states would renew their vigour and adopt a progressive approach to resolving the issue.

According to Eyakenyi, Akwa Ibom and Abia States do not only share common boundaries, they share history, certain cultural values and means of livelihoods, inter-marry and share common humanity.

She said: “So, we are one, but we need to constantly remind ourselves and our people of this indisputable fact.

“These lingering disputes, which date back to the 1980s, are largely due to human nature and lack of political will on the part of the authorities.

“If we employ the truth and have the courage to confront the facts, these disputes will be resolved easily.”