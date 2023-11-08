NBC invests N3m on women entrepreneurship

The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd. has awarded two participants at the 2023 annual conference of the Women in Business, Management and Public Service (WIMBIZ) N3 million in the Impact Investment Award.

This was contained in a statement issued by the company on Wednesday in Lagos.

The statement said the cash award was presented to Desola Aladesuyi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bloom Everywhere and Dr Eziafakaku Nwokolo, CEO, Shades of Life Care Ltd.

They both won N1 million and N2 million respectively as part of the company’s unwavering commitment to empowering women, through programmes that enable them thrive and contribute meaningfully to economic development.

Ifeoma Okoye, the Corporate Affairs and Community Partnerships Manager, East and Central, NBC, said the company was very passionate about sustainability and empowering women.

She said the NBC recognises the immense potential that women hold, not only as contributors to the workforce, but as catalysts for societal progress and economic growth.

Okoye stated that by equipping them with the right tools, opportunities, and support, the company was collectively fostering innovation and transforming communities for the better.

She said: “This Impact Investment grant gives us another opportunity to demonstrate that commitment and empower two women.

“Within our entire value chain, a remarkable 70 per cent of our workforce comprises women with our leadership team being 40 per cent female.

“Our dedication to empowering women and youth goes beyond corporate responsibility; it is an integral component of our vision to catalyse positive change in Nigeria”.

Nwokolo, one of the recipients, expressed her gratitude for the cash grant from NBC.

She described the funding as a game changer for her foundation.

She added that the development would greatly enhance her ability to create opportunities for other young women, foster innovation, and contribute to the overall economic development of the country.

NBC has consistently taken the lead in implementing transformative initiatives that enhance the lives of women and youths in the country, empowering them to make substantial contributions to their families and communities.

In 2021, the company, in collaboration with its parent company, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, unveiled a €1 million fund dedicated to supporting community empowerment and social impact programs in Nigeria.