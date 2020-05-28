The National Broadcasting Commission has sanctioned three broadcast stations for their reports on COVID-19, which were considered inappropriate.

Twenty-five other stations were also sanctioned and fined for various offences in the first quarter of 2020.

The Acting Director General of the NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, announced this while briefing the media on the amendment to the broadcast code and other issues.

The stations sanctioned on the account of their report on COVID-19 are Breeze FM and Adaba FM in Akure, Ondo State.

Adaba station, it was also learnt, was sanctioned twice.

They are to pay N250,000 for the offences.

Ababa will pay twice.

On the broadcast code, the DG said the amended code will soon be published.

Also the DG said a new timetable for the Digital Switch Over rollout will be announced immediately after the lockdown.

Idachaba also said part of the plan was to roll out in the three major cities of the country: Lagos, Kano and Port Harcourt.

He said the commission has received assurance from signal distributors to ensure the success of the roll out.