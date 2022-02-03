NBC fines media outfit N5m, suspends programme for six months

The National Broadcasting Commission has imposed a six-month suspension order on a radio/TV programme, Idon Mikiya.

The programme, being aired on the stable of Vision Media Services, was suspended for outright violation of the broadcasting code.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the media outfit was also fined N5 million in addition to the six months suspension.

The suspension order was contained in a letter entitled: “Prejudicial Content on Idon Mikiya: Suspension Order,” and addressed to the Managing Director of Vision Media Services Limited, Abuja.

According to the letter, which was signed by the Director General of the NBC, Balarabe Ilelah, the suspension order took effect from January 28, 2022.

Ilelah described the content of the programme aired on January 5 as a breach of the nation’s security apparatus.

The letter read in part: “The National Broadcasting Commission monitored the broadcast of your programme, Idon Mikiya, on January 5, 2022, on your stations Vision FM and Farin Wata TV, with concern.

“Your discussion of issues, including appointments at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) constitutes a breach of the provisions of Section 39(3) (b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which imposes restrictions on matters concerning Government Security Services or Agencies established by law.

“Transmitting the Trade Secrets or other issues regarding a National Security Agency amounts to an act prejudicial to National Security contrary to the above section cited.”

The NBC recalled that it had several times invited the management of Vision FM on issues of balance, fairness and presenter bearing opinion, which were violations of the country’s Broadcasting Code.

The commission warned that failure by Vision FM management to comply with the suspension order would attract a higher penalty.