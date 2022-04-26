NBC charges NYSC TV, Radio Stations to comply with broadcasting code

The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has urged the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Television and Radio stations to strictly adhere to the NBC code.

NBC Chief Monitoring Officer Pauline Ehusani, said this Tuesday, in Abuja, during a monitoring visit to the NYSC’s broadcast stations.

Ehusani commended the NYSC for the great feat, saying that the codes of ethics for broadcasters compiled by the NBC would serve as a guide for the broadcasters to excel in the profession.

She said that broadcasting was a profession for properly trained professionals who had the drive and talent to practice, and that the management of the NYSC would do well to train the broadcasters.

According to her, without proper training, it would be very difficult for them to even hold the microphone and talk without making mistakes.

She said that as newcomers to broadcasting, there was need for both industry training and those on ethical guidelines.

She added that the NBC was available to train the broadcasters because it was passionate about the profession and would want it to continue to excel.

“It is very important for our managers to look inwards and look for those who have the talent and calling to do this job.

“It is not easy, but you can make it easy by studying the rules. We have the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, a document for broadcasting in Nigeria and I advise every operative of this station to go through it.

“There are various sections there for broadcasting, the kind of commercials to take and then there are also sections for the engineers on safety precautions and ensuring that your equipment was in the right order.

“As a broadcaster, you would need to equip yourself with the broadcasting code and this would help you not to have problems or issues with NBC”, she said.

Ehusani said that she was quite impressed with the stations and ascertained the readiness of the stations to commence transmission.

Meanwhile, the Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN) has commended the Director-General of NYSC, Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, for the achievements the organisation had made under his administration.

President of the association, Prof. Okpeh Okpeh, said the director-general had transformed the NYSC and made it a global name.

He described Ibrahim as an enigma, adding that the society had followed his activities since he assumed office in 2019.

“He has performed so wonderfully and the society has followed his performance right from when he took over.

“It is not for me to begin to reel out his performance in terms of achievements that he has been able to prosecute, but I can only say one thing that leadership is not an office.

“Leadership is not a title, it is about organising people to achieve organisational goals and objectives and he has been able to demonstrate that and eloquently too,” he said.

Okpeh also presented him with the association’s congratulatory plaque on his promotion to the position of Major General from Brigadier General.

A member of the HSN, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim, in his response, thanked the society for the commendation and honour.

He also appreciated the association for the confidence it imposed in him and the support it had given his administration over the years.

Ibrahim said that the association was instrumental to the proposed NYSC Trust Fund which had passed third reading in the House of Representatives.

He assured the association that he would continually uphold the tenets of the society and make the NYSC and the nation proud.