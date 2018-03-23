NBC bans songs by Olamide, Davido, 9ice

Those affected included Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide; David Adeleke, aka Davido; and Abolore Adegbola Akande, whose stage name is 9ice.

The National Broadcasting Commission has banned songs by prominent Nigerian musicians.

Those affected included Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide; David Adeleke, aka Davido; and Abolore Adegbola Akande, whose stage name is 9ice.

Olamide’s song announced banned on Tuesday by the NBC were “Wo” and Wavi Level”.

For Davido, it was “If” and 9ice: “Living Things”.

Both their audio and videos were banned by the NBC from being played any longer in the country.