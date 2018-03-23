EntertainmentFeaturedMoviesMusic

NBC bans songs by Olamide, Davido, 9ice

By The Eagle Online
The National Broadcasting Commission has banned songs by prominent Nigerian musicians.
Those affected included Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide; David Adeleke, aka Davido; and Abolore Adegbola Akande, whose stage name is 9ice.
Olamide’s song announced banned on Tuesday by the NBC were “Wo” and Wavi Level”.
For Davido, it was “If” and 9ice: “Living Things”.
Both their audio and videos were banned by the NBC from being played any longer in the country.

