The Nigeria Basketball Federation has identified grassroots development through secondary school basketball as a key ingredient for sustainable development and growth of basketball in Nigeria to build a sustainable structure.

Following its last board meeting held on June 17, 2019 the NBBF board noted that without a solid foundation where talents can be discovered and groomed, all the recent achievements of the men and women national teams will not be sustainable.

With the successes recorded last season in the Total Division 2 league, where over 200 teams participated at the state level, the federation believes the same energy can be channelled into basketball development in schools.

According to NBBF President, Engr. Musa Kida, the Total Division 2 league format can be replicated for underage competitions.

Kida said: “It shows that we can even go lower and talk about secondary school sports and underage competitions.”

He said partnering with the various state basketball associations to take the game to the grassroots and secondary schools is a project that the federation must pursue vigorously.

He added: “We are going to emphasis on the u-16, u-12 and the youths that need revival, knowing fully well that the successes we had in Division 2 last year is a good signal from the federation and by the state associations.”