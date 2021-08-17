NBBF retains Nwora as D’Tigers’ part time Coach

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has revealed that Coach Alex Nwora will act on part time basis with the National basketball team, D’Tigers.

It was reported on Monday that the Associate Head Coach of D’Tigers quit his role with the national team.

According to the report, Nwora sent in his resignation on August 6, 2021 in a letter addressed to the President of Nigeria Basketball Federation, Ahmadu Musa Kida.

Reasons for Nwora’s resignation coming after the Tokyo 2020 and about a week to the Afrobaskt 2021 were not immediately stated.

In his reaction to this claims, the NBBF boss said: “Coach Alex Nwora in recent times has had few challenges personally by way of health.

“He has also expressed that he wants to actually be more present in his job in the college team (Erie College), of which he is the coach.”

In view of his recent busy schedule and increased commitment with Erie Men’s Basketball team, the federation said Nwora will be with the team on “a touch and go” basis alongside Coach Mfon Udofia (assistant coach), who is there full time.

Kida saluted Nwora for his passion and commitment towards basketball development in Nigeria.

Nwora was described as one of the beacons of hope at such a time that the federation needed patriotic Nigerians when it came on board in 2017.

Nwora, who guided the team to the 2017 FIBA Afrobasket silver medal in Tunisia before picking the 2019 FIBA World Cup ticket, was named Associate Head Coach following the arrival of renowned Golden State Warriors coach, Mike Brown.

Kida added: “We will not forget his labour of love and his sacrifice.

“His commitment was second to none and he has written his name in the history book of our basketball.

“Everybody is there and will be available when they can for them to be on the team and I have full confidence in them.”