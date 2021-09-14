NBBF Premier League: Gombe Bulls, Kano Pillars maintain winning streak

Kano Pillars and Gombe Bulls on Monday continued their winning streak in the Savannah conference of the ongoing 2021 NBBF Premier Basketball Men’s League.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kano Pillars deflated the Defenders 99-73 on Day 5 of the league.

The match was played at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The powerful Pillars team dominated all four quarters wining 24-18, 31-17, 25-23 and 19-15.

Gombe Bulls, who have been outstanding in the League so far, also bulldozed Benue Braves 65-45 to maintain their unbeaten run and share the league’s top spot with the Pillars.

Earlier in the first match of the day, Nigeria Customs arrested Gboko City Chiefs 95-65, after winning the first two quarters 29-18, 29-16, and the City Chiefs rallying back to claim the third quarter 20-17, before Customs consolidated by winning the fourth quarter 20-11.

In another encounter, Reformers beat the Nigeria Army 70-65 in a battle of wits.