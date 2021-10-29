NBBF postpones election for few weeks

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has resolved to postpone its 2021 election slated for Saturday, 30th of October in Benin City.

Rising from its extraordinary congress held on Thursday, 28th of October, 2021 via Zoom to discuss the position of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the congress agreed that sorting out pending issues is in the long term interest of the sport in Nigeria.

The NBBF president, Ahmadu Musa Kida, who presided over the meeting admonished the Congress to respect and appreciate the advice of the FMY&S to postpone the elective congress so that all concerns raised for a successful elections 2021- 2025 could be addressed.

With just 11 states absent with some tendering apologies, the congress unanimously agreed to postpone the elective congress by a few weeks.

They also mandated the NBBF President to engage the FMY&SD in a positive discussion for a free, fair, transparent and successful election to usher in a new board.

A vote of confidence was also passed on the NBBF president, Ahmadu Musa Kida, for the unequalled milestones recorded under his watch since coming on board in 2017.

They thanked the Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare, and his team for their unflinching support for the NBBF board as they look forward to a better working relationship between the NBBF and the government.