NBBF passes vote of confidence on Brown, Otis as National Team handlers

Coaches interested in handling the Nigerian National Basketball teams have been asked to join in the future development of the teams as the leadership of the Nigeria Basketball Federation has passed a vote of confidence on Mike Brown and Otis Hughley who manage D’Tigers and D’Tigress respectively.

Fresh from the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, the federation led by Engr Musa Kida said the federation has full confidence in the technical and tactical abilities of the two elite coaches to come good in line with the long term objectives of the federation.

With Brown having signified his intention to lead the D’Tigers to the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket starting on the 24th of August in Rwanda, Kida said the Golden State Warriors coach has shown immense passion and dedication to Nigerian basketball.

“I have full confidence in Mike Brown because it just goes beyond the technical side of coaching the National team. Mike Brown has shown that he is passionate about the interest of Nigerians, Nigerian basketball and also interested in making Africa look good.”

For the federation, his stay goes beyond the Olympics which is just a stepping stone to greater targets.

“For me, this is long term. This is not something that can ferment in just one day and be ripe. So, I have full confidence in him, in his commitment and passion for Nigerian basketball and also his intention to make things better”.

Kida praised Coach Brown for his maturity and enviable level of resilience in dealing with the unpalatable experiences while handling the team during the Olympics in Tokyo.

“What we all went through at the Olympics did not discourage him and that even makes me respect him much more than before. For him to understand that this is something he has never experienced; maybe only imagined. Those things that actually happened to him were very strange but he took all that in his good strides and we are still striving together.”

On the future of Coach Otis with the D’Tigress, he observed that Otis has shown resilience and the team can only get better.

“He is always looking for ways to make things better. He is still our women’s head coach and we still have the full confidence we had in him. He has not let us down in any way and adapted to all the various circumstances coming all the way from Spain (FIBA World Cup)”, Kida concluded.