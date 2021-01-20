The leadership of the Nigeria Basketball Federation has expressed optimism that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja will in the interest of basketball and domestic players grant its prayer and throw out the “frivolous” case stopping the federation from holding the Men’s Premier Basketball League.

The case, which was brought against the federation by the Olumide Oyedeji-led Kwese Premier Basketball League Management Board in 2018, had since stopped the league from holding.

Following months of court proceedings and adjournments with the last hearing in November, 2019, the presiding Judge fixed the final judgement for January 26, 2021, which will hopefully put paid to the lingering impasse surrounding the Men’s Premier League.

The NBBF President, Engr. Musa Kida, said: “We are waiting until next week when we will see where it leads, but we are hoping that the court will dismiss it so that they will allow us to organise the league and our domestic players will be able to compete again.”

Speaking in Lagos earlier this week, Kida said the court case which was mischievously filed in bad faith was targeted at the federation and players to render them redundant.

He said: “We are shackled in court by the Kwese League Management Board under the former administration that took us to court to stop us from holding the Nigerian Premier League.”

Kida wondered how people who profess to love the players and are interested in the growth of the game could conspire to stop the league for the past three years for political reasons.

“One would have thought that that was not well intentioned if you really have the interest of the local players at heart, if you have the interest of the clubs and the interest of the general basketball stakeholders in the country,” he said.

“We hope to hit the ground running after losing valuable time since 2018.”