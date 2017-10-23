The Nigeria Basketball Federation has invited 16 players to camp for the FIBA Africa organized 3×3 championships slated for Lome, Togo.

The 3×3 men and women’s teams will be camped for eight days for the championship which will dunk off on November 1.

The Women’s team will be led by Nkechi Akashili and Chioma Udeaja, both of First Bank Women Basketball Club of Lagos, who were members of the 2017 Afrobasket women championship winning team in Mali.

The list released on Monday also has Chidinma Deborah and Nkemuwa Akaraiwe of First Bank, who were also part of the Afrobasket preparation.

IGP Queens Basketball club duo of Grace Okonkwo and Christiana Isaac and Dolphins’ Roselyn Queen Ulabo as well as Josette Anaswem complete the list of invited players.

For the men, eight players were drawn from Kano Pillars, Civil Defence, Rivers Hoopers and Kwara Falcons for the apex 3×3 basketball event in Africa.

Yahaya Abdul, Azuoma Dike and Lucky Subel were invited from Pillars for the camping exercise which will be held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

Joel Ijigba of Civil Defence will be making his national team debut following an impressive season with Civil Defence, if selected for the competition, while the duo of River Hoopers of Port Harcourt players, Alalibo Owelem Ronald and Ebikoro Dennis Eteimowei and Kwara Falcons’ David Godwin complete the list of invited players for the men.

The team will be coordinated by the Federal Capital Territory Basketball Chairman, Frank Jituboh, who is the Director of 3×3 Nigeria.