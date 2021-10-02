NBBF extra-ordinary congress postponed

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) extra ordinary congress earlier slated for the 2nd of October has been shifted by a week.

This comes on the heels of some Basketball stakeholders meeting with Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and the ministry which led to insinuations over the authenticity of the NBBF constitution.

This has been put to bed by the official stand of the Federal Government through the Ministry of Sports on Thursday in its press release which gave full recognition to the 2019 NBBF constitution.

The federation confirmed that; “The shift is to allow all our stakeholders plan their movements after days of uncertainty as the federation targets 100% attendance.

“The venue for the extraordinary congress to set in motion the electoral remains the same” the NBBF Caretaker Chairman, Engr. Musa Kida confirmed.

He said, “The meeting we had with the NOC and the Ministry was instructive and timely which further strengthened our position on the constitution of the NBBF.”

Kida noted that every modern society keeps evolving with necessary changes made where and when needed with basketball not being an exception.

“Same goes for the constitution and daily governance of Nigerian basketball. But, to make those changes, the laid down process must be followed”.

He warned that nobody or group of people will be allowed to hold basketball to ransom while encouraging all stakeholders to come together to grow the game.

“Basketball is bigger than any one individual starting with myself, and I enjoin all to come together and make basketball work for us and our dear country Nigeria.”