NBBF congratulates Brown, Ime Udoka over NBA heroics

D’Tigers head coach, Mike Brown and former D’Tigers player, Ime Udoka have been congratulated as the curtain came down on the 2021/2022 NBA season.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation Board through its president, Engr Musa Kida said the outcome was a win-win situation for the duo and indirectly for Nigeria.

“Mike Brown and Ime Udoka have achieved amazing feats that will be spoken about for a long time to come. We are happy for Brown who is our men’s national team coach for this outstanding success. We enjoyed the hospitality of the Golden State Warriors franchise and its facility courtesy of Brown during our preparation for the 2020 Olympics”, Musa Kida said.

Mike Brown has won his fourth NBA championship as an assistant coach and third championship with the Warriors.

Eulogizing Ime, the NBBF President said, “We are proud of him for achieving so much with the Boston Celtics in such a short time. We are proud of him and what he has achieved. Although he did not win, he surmounted adversity which is a true Nigerian spirit”.

“We know that he is capable of doing greater things in future and a beacon of hope and encouragement to other Nigerian coaches home and abroad”.

Udoka was part of D’Tigers’ bronze medal winning team at the 2005 and 2011 FIBA Africa Afrobasket championship.