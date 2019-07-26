Ahead of the 2019 Zenith Bank Plc sponsored Women Basketball League tipping off on July 26, 2019, the Nigeria Basketball Federation has appointed referees, table officials, statisticians and Technical Commissioners for the four match venues.

Subel Kingsley, Sharon Njoku, Faith Ogwuche, Queen Nwagu and Abdul Yakubu have been appointed as Table Officials for Abuja zone, while Suleiman Tukar, Aisha S. Daudu, Felix Adedeji, Emmanuel Balus, Abu Salias will be in charge of Zaria.

Oyinloye Rapheal, Adeola Isah and Suleiman Mutiu will be on duty in Ibadan.

In Akure, it will be Korede Fesiyo, Martins Ola, Babatunde Alex, Austine Olajide, Sunday Owolabi and Taiwo Kayode.

Babatunde Ola and Josiah Ahmedu have been selected as statisticians for Abuja. Timothy Abimbola and Abu Asimi will be in Zaria, Shomola Abiola will partner with Oladele Lanre in Ibadan, with Adeniyi Adewale and Emmanuel Asher in charge of Akure.

Christopher Thomas Nnaji and Ishola Akinsehinde have both been appointed as Technical Commissioners with Afolabi-Oluwayemi Olabisi (NBBF Secretary-General) to supervise.

Ibrahim Haruna Hassan, Mohammed Sule, Shibi Emmanuel (Supervisor) have been posted to Zaria.

Others include Monday Owuh, Bamidele Funmilayo and Aderinboye Adebayo Alaba (Supervisor) in Ibadan and Adeola Oboro, Angela Nzekwe and Isokphehi Andrew (Supervisor) in Akure.

Twenty-three referees have also been appointed for the phase first of the Zenith Bank Women Basketball League.

All officials and teams are to arrive on July 25 for the Technical Meeting.

Departure is on August 2.