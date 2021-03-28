Tony Emunwen and Sule Mohammed have both been announced as Technical Commissioners for the National Sports Festival by the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

The announcement was made by the NBBF Secretary General, Afolabi-Oluwayemi Olabisi, on Sunday following deliberation by the board’s Technical Committee.

Renowned FIBA referees: Kingsley Ojeaburu, Opeyemi Ogunleye and Samuel Sofoluwe will be joined by Oseni Aiyegbege and Eddie Tox.

Fatimah Yahaya, who was recently badged by FIBA has also been penciled down alongside Abuja based Chika Ogboke, Mercy Mark.

Meanwhile, Afolabi Ikuomola, Tosin Olajibutu, Kehinde Olubomi, Blessing Richard, Maria Akinola, Adeleye Timothy and Ayedeji Felix have also been cleared to serve as statisticians under the leadership of Adeola Oboro (FIBA Match Commissioner), who will serve as Coordinator.

The NSF will hold in the ancient city of Benin between April 4 and 15.

The basketball event will start on April 5 and end on April 13 at the Emotan College, Wire Road, Benin City.

The basketball event of the biennial event, which was postponed last year due to COVID-19 lockdown will have two teams (men and women) each from the six geopolitical zones.

The Games Village is expected to be opened to athletes and officials on April 2.