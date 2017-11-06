NBB of C endorses GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 3

The Nigerian Boxing Board of Control has expressed its support for GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 3, stating that the talent hunt scheduled for Ibadan between November 16 and 18, is what the kind of initiative the sport needs to fast-track its development.

Speaking in Lagos on Monday, the General Secretary of the NBB of C, Remi Aboderin, explained that GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 3 has the potential to unearth young and talented boxers, whose dreams of joining the professional cadre have been hampered by non-availability of a platform through which they can catch the eyes of selectors.

Aboderin said: “Crucially, the sponsors have decided to take the programme to Ibadan, Oyo State, which gives many boxers in the state and environs as well as other states to come forward and prove their mettle. This will widen the pool from which boxers can be picked and shows that the sponsors recognize the fact boxing is not exclusively a Lagos affair.”

Aboderin recalled that Ibadan hosted GOtv Boxing Night 11 in March, adding that the decision of the sponsors to return is indicative of the city’s rich association with boxing and a desire to provide wider opportunities for young boxers.

GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 3 will hold at Walan Hotel, Ring Road, Ibadan. Prospective participants can obtain registration forms at the hotel, Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, NBB of C Secretariat, National Stadium, Lagos; and the Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame Gym, Surulere, Lagos. Registration can also be done via dedicated phone lines.

Participating boxers must be aged between 18 and 25 and will undergo sparring sessions under the watchful eyes of some of the country’s best coaches. Accommodation will be provided free for boxers coming from outside Ibadan and its environs, who get selected by the coaches.

The two previous editions of the programme held in 2016 in Lagos, attracting over 200 boxers from across the country.