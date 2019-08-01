Rafiu Ladipo, President, Nigeria Boxing Board of Control on Thursday commended the Saleh Gloves Promotions, the organisers of the just-concluded Lasgidi Fightnight in Lagos.

The boxing event which was sanctioned by the NBB of C held at the Police College Gym, where no fewer than 11 national challenge bouts took place on Tuesday night.

Ladipo told the News Agency of Nigeria that he was very pleased with the promoter and wanted more to come bring development to the sport.

He said that boxing would only thrive if promoters could come up to take the initiative to organise events and give young and aspiring boxers the opportunity to prove their worth.

He said: “This is part of what makes a boxer develop, and I’m glad that we have young promoters who care about the progress of the sport.

“However, we need more people to bring their wealth of experience and funds to support the sport.”

Fawaz Saleh, the Managing Director, Saleh Gloves Promotions, on his passion for the sport, told NAN that his desire was to contribute to the development of boxing in Nigeria.

He said that professional boxers in Nigeria could only excel if they were given the platform to showcase their talents.

He said that was why he setup the boxing promotions to organise periodic bouts for boxers to prove their qualities and get the necessary recognition they deserve.

He said: “At a point in time in Nigeria, pro-boxing was nothing to write about, their was no hope for many boxers because promoters were not coming up to support the sport.

“But the case is not so now, things have changed and I’m proud to be a stakehoder that has the goodwill for the sport.

“The plan is to organise periodic boxing events for boxers nationwide to come and showcase their stuff rather than go to Ghana or other neighbouring countries.”

The main event of the night was Olanrewaju Durodola, the national Cruiserweight champion who took three rounds to bully Micheal Godwin, to earn a technical knockout victory to the delight of his teeming fans.

Although, Godwin showed some sparks and was all in to cause an upset but, Durodola’s wealth of experience paid off at the end of the day.

Rilwan Lawal, made his fight with Tunde Abiona in the national Featherweight category look like nothing as he recorded a second round technical knockout victory in the first round.

Taiwo Olowu, beat Isiaka Omoakin, with a combination of well delivered punches in the second round of their eight round national Welterweight fight.

Adewale Mashebinu also earned a technical knockout victory over Gbenga Samson in the fourth round of their national Lightweight challenge.

Prince Timothy Gonze defeated Yomi Sokunbi by some well landed punches that made the ring referee to stop the bout following a very nasty cut in Sokunbi’s face.

The fight between the duo was a six rounds national Cruiserweight challenge.

Olanrewaju Segun beat Nojeem Jimoh in a unanimous decision after the three judges assigned to the match scored the fight 39-38, 36-30 and 38-37 in favour of Segun.

Similarly, Suleimon Adeosun had a great day beating Babatunde Idowu in the second round of their eight round bound national Super Middleweight challenge.

Akinolugbade Lukmon was impressive against Bolarinwa Azeez beating him to a pulp in their six rounds national Super Bantamweight challenge.

Lukmon’s victory came in the fourth round following Azeez corner accepting that the beating was too much for their man by throwing in the towel.

Jafaru Suleiman defeated Ola Akin in a second round stoppage where Ola Akin corner had to submit to a loss by throwing in the towel.

The duo fought for the national Welterweight challenge scheduled for six rounds.

Another knockout came from the hands of Samuel Opaogun where he overpowered Moshood Funsho in their eight round national Light Welterweight challenge.

Opaogun earned his well-deserved victory over Funsho in the third round of the fight.

Goddy Appah also was impressive against Jeku Williams with technical knockout win recorded in the second round of their national light heavyweight challenge.

Abubakar Salam out punched Aderinwale Abiodun to record a second round technical knockout in their national Middleweight challenge schedule for six rounds.