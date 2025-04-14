NBA to Ibas: Why we won’t return N300m given to us by Rivers

The Nigerian Bar Association has admitted receiving N300 million from the Rivers State Government but said it would not refund the money as demanded by the Sole Administrator, retired Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas.

The professional body of lawyers stated this on Monday on its X handle in reply to a demand by Ibas that it should refund the money.

The Sole Administrator made the demand after the NBA moved its Annual General Conference initially scheduled to be hosted by the state to Enugu State following the declaration of emergency rule in the state.

The association in the statement signed the Chairman of its 2025 Annual Conference, Emeka Obegolu (SAN), said: “The attention of the Annual General Conference planning committee has been drawn to a statement credited to the Administrator of Rivers state to the effect that Rivers state government paid hosting rights for the hosting of the NBA AGC 2025.

“We wish to clarify that the decision to host the 2025 AGC in Port Harcourt was taken in August 2024 and was not subject to any bidding process or payment of any hosting rights. The host city has no hosting right and there is no representation by the NBA that the Conference must be held in a chosen city.

“Traditionally, because of the enormous cost involved in hosting the AGC, NBA Conference Planning Committee approaches organizations, agencies of government and state governments for support and the support requested for is unconditional and not tied to hosting rights or any rights whatsoever.

“Recent NBA conferences have been supported by different state governments, corporate organizations, ministries, departments and agencies whose budgets accommodate corporate social responsibilities and share the same vision with NBA. Such financial supports are in the form of gifts, partnerships or sponsorships. The money from Rivers State was a gift and was not tied to any purported hosting right for the NBA AGC.

“We are committed to delivering a world class conference to members of the Bar and will not be drawn into any unnecessary controversy over this issue.”

Post Views: 15