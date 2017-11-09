NBA to domesticate ACJA in 28 states

The Nigerian Bar Association says it has concluded plans to adopt and domesticate the Administration of Criminal Justice Act in the 28 states of the federation that have yet to adopt the Act.

NBA President, Abubakar Mahmud (SAN) said this at an ACJA conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Mahmud said that the association hoped to achieve its plans through advocacy and provision of technical support to the states with a view to guiding them through the domestication or adoption.

He said: “The NBA envisages that the project will be implemented in three phases over a period of 36 months in the 28 states which have yet to domesticate the ACJA legislation.

“The states will be divided into three groups which will be spread across 2017, 2018 and 2019. The states that will be selected for each year and phase will reflect all the six geo-political zones of the country.”

He added that the NBA’s strategy was to create some administrative structures which would include, Project Management Team, State Committee and NBA Institute of Continuing Legal Education.

The NBA president said that the association would use Information and Communication Technology in driving the project.

Mahmud said: “We propose to launch an Administration of Criminal Justice Website which shall serve as the information hub and the go-to site for information regarding criminal justice administration in Nigeria.”

He added that only eight states had so far adopted and passed the ACJA legislation with a few others at various stages of passing the legislation.