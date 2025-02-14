NBA president, Osigwe congratulates Kabir Akanbi on appointment as Supreme Court’s Chief Registrar

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Kabir Akanbi, Esq. on his appointment as the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Osigwe, SAN, in an official statement, wished him success, wisdom, and strength as he takes on this significant responsibility.

The statement read, “The NBA congratulates you on your well-deserved appointment as the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Your elevation to this esteemed position is a testament to your hard work, dedication, and exemplary service to the judiciary.

“Over the years, you have demonstrated remarkable competence and integrity in the administration of justice, and I have no doubt that you will bring the same excellence, professionalism, and vision to this new role.

Also Read:

“The Supreme Court remains a pillar of justice in Nigeria, and we trust that under your leadership, its administrative efficiency and commitment to the rule of law will be further strengthened.

“The NBA looks forward to working closely with you to advance the cause of justice, improve court administration, and uphold the integrity of our judicial system.

“Congratulations on this remarkable achievement. We wish you success, wisdom, and strength as you take on this great responsibility.”

Post Views: 7