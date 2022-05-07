NBA President, Olumide Akpata set to wed longtime girlfriend +pre-wedding photos

The president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata is set to walk down the aisle with his long time girlfriend, Osayamon Michelle May Ogbebor on May 14th, 2022.

While the traditional marriage is scheduled to hold in the spouse’s compound at Ekenwan Road, Benin, Edo State on May 14, 2022, the reception holds at Air Force Military Base, Airport Road, Benin, Edo State.

Meanwhile, the couple will be joined in holy matrimony on October 2nd, 2022 in far-away Mauritius.

The bride hails from the influential Ogbebor Family of Bini Kingdom, Edo State, Michelle has a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor of Laws degree (LL.B) from the University of Essex.

She is currently a top executive and the Financial Markets Legal Adviser at the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Nigeria’s Central Securities Depository (CSD), licenced to carry on the depository, clearing and settlement of all transactions in the Nigerian Capital Market.