Concerned members of the Nigeria Bar Association in Abuja have petitioned the Abuja branch of the body demanding a probe of the alleged rape of a young female lawyer by her senior colleague, Adebiyi Adetosoye, popularly known as Prince.

The petitioners said the incident might embarrass the NBA and expose its members to unwarranted ridicule unless necessary action is taken to clear the name of the association from the allegation.

The petitioners said Adetosoye’s case raised concerns given his affiliation with NBA Abuja Branch, also known as Unity Bar.

They also said the rape allegation against Adetosoye at this critical period that sexual assault had become rampant in the country was unfortunate and calls for thorough investigation and prosecution if found guilty.

The victim alleged that Adetosoye paid her Branch Dues and took advantage of the gesture to rape her.

The petitioners said the if the allegation is true, then Adetosoye took advantage of the young lawyer because she was vulnerable.

According to the petition: “Sometime around the 19th June, 2020, an allegation of rape was anonymously made against the Adebiyi Adetosoye also known as ‘Prince’.

“The screenshots of the conversation chat show that the lady was taken of, with impunity.

“While Adetosoye is not required to prove his innocence, his response with threats to persons who showed concern for the victim was worrisome.

“He has even claimed that he would deal with them if they do not back off from asking questions or investigating the allegation.

“What is also worrisome is that Adetosoye’s response also contains admissions of vote buying preceding Branch and Presidential elections.

“Inducement or payment of Practicing Fees and Branch Dues by Candidates or their proxies is clearly against the guidelines issued by the ECNBA.

“We are concerned that the Victim may have been threatened or subdued into silence.

“It would amount to a double jeopardy if the victim is silenced and a perpetrator is allowed to go scot-free, especially if it is someone who is supposed to be a minister in the Temple of Justice.

“Consequently, we request you that you kindly investigate this allegation and take appropriate actions.

“If Prince Adetosoye is found to be responsible, he should be reported to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) for engaging in conduct incompatible with the status of a legal practitioner. If he is found to be innocent then the law should take its course.

“We also call on you to look into inadvertent admission by Adetosoye, of Vote Buying and Inducement of young lawyers.

“If we condemn this sort of unfair advantage in the name of ‘kindness’ outside, we should condemn it within the legal profession.”

—