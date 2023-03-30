NBA Health Insurance Scheme: Female Lawyer recounts childbirth experience

A female lawyer based in Edo State, Gloria Ehi, has applauded the Health Insurance Scheme of the Nigerian Bar Association as she recounted her childbirth experience.

The legal practitioner who put to bed on February 20, 2023 highlighted the welfarist benefits of the NBA scheme

Ehi was enrolled on the NBA Health Insurance Scheme free-of-charge by the NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN).

Her revelation came on the heels of new 1,000 New beneficiaries sponsored by the NBA President.

She said: “When I picked up my enrollment card from the NBA Secretariat, I didn’t think I would have any need to use it until I found that I was pregnant, then I decided to use the scheme for my antenatal.”

Ehi said the NBA Secretariat Team were very helpful in finding and choosing the right hospital for her.

According to her: “t was seamless. I put to bed on the 20th February, 2023 and the NBA-NHIS came through for me.

“The bills for my baby and I including our drugs etcetera were cleared and all I paid to the hospital was the contributory 10 per cent.

“I would like to say a very big thank you to the NBA President, Mr. Y.C. Maikyau SAN, kudos and well done! God bless your efforts and good heart.

“This is a very innovative program especially for young lawyers as many of us are not well paid.

“The scheme helps us to afford medical care until we can stand on our own.

“Another thing I love about the scheme is that it also covers our extended family members and staff.

“I am enrolling my two kids soon.””

The NBA Health Insurance Scheme allows members of the Association to enjoy access to Primary, Secondary and Tertiary healthcare services from accredited healthcare facilities.

The scheme currently has about 1,500 lawyers enjoying healthcare services nationwide with more registrations ongoing.

The NBA president in February, 2023 announced that he would be renewing existing beneficiaries and registering 1000 new beneficiaries to the scheme.

He charged members of the association to register their dependants, friends and family members under their coverage.

Maikyau said interested members should reach out to the NBA-NHIS Unit by email nbanhis@nigerianbar.org.ng or by the NBA-NHIS helpline number 09163132075, or Chinyere Obasi, 08035649662, Martha Omolade Benson 08063913593 to learn more, saying health of members of the association is of utmost importance.