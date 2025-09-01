NBA hails speedy conclusion of Ekpa’s trial

The Nigerian Bar Association has commended the swift trial and conviction of separatist Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, who was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment by a Finnish court for terrorism-related offences.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that The Päijät-Häme District Court in Lahti, Finland, convicted Ekpa after finding him guilty of terrorism charges.

NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, conveyed the association’s position on Monday in Abuja while presenting the communiqué of the just-concluded 65th Annual General Conference.

“For me, the takeaway is the time it took to commence and conclude his trial, and I wish the Nigerian judiciary were watching and taking notes,” Osigwe said.

He added that Nigeria’s investigative and prosecutorial agencies must improve their capacity to conduct thorough investigations and present strong evidence to ensure smooth trials, clear outcomes, and credible appeals where necessary.

Osigwe further stressed that the conviction highlighted the responsibility that comes with access to social media, warning that those who used online platforms to incite ethnic hatred or promote terrorism would be held accountable.

On the Department of State Services’ recent invitation of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) for screening, the NBA president said the association was engaging with relevant authorities to prevent such practices in the future.

“Writing confidential reports on SAN candidates does not require DSS inviting and questioning them as though they were suspects,” he said.

The NBA President also defended the involvement of newly called lawyers in the AGC discussions, describing it as a step towards inclusivity and proof that wisdom was not solely determined by age.

In its communiqué, the NBA pledged to drive reforms that uphold equity, inclusivity, and accountability, while leveraging technology and globalisation.

This, it stated would be to strengthen justice delivery and legal education, particularly in entrepreneurial and practical skills.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to continental solidarity, pledging to work with sister bar associations across Africa to dismantle trade barriers, reinforce cross-border legal frameworks, and ensure Africa speaks with one voice globally.

“The Association calls on government at all levels, the judiciary, the legislature, the private sector, civil society, and the international community to partner with it in building a just, prosperous, and peaceful society.

“In this resolve, the NBA stands out not only as a regulator of legal practice, but also as a beacon of hope, a guardian of democracy, and a driver of transformation for Nigeria, Africa, and the world,” Osigwe said.

