NBA FCT branch elects new executives

The Nigerian Bar Association, Abuja Branch has elected new executives to run the affairs of the branch for the next two years.

After the election, Obioma Ezenwobodo was elected as the new Chairman having polled the highest number of votes.

Ezenwobodo takes over from the immediate past Chairman, Bulus Atsen to manage the affairs of the FCT branch, from 2022 to 2024.

The NBA Abuja also elected Lawrence Ojo-Gabriel as Vice Chairman and Olatunji Atoyebi as Secretary.

Others are: Hussaini Hussaini, Assistant Secretary; Hameed Ajibola Jimoh, Treasurer; Lydia Azumi Izan, Publicity Secretary; Hanna U. Umaru, Welfare Secretary and Selzing Zingfa, Social Secretary.

The newly-elected Executive Committee members were inaugurated at the Annual General Meeting of the Branch held at Merit House, Maitama, Abuja.

In his acceptance speech, Ezenwobodo expressed commitment to serving the branch, having served as its Provost between 2014 and 2016.

The new leadership of the NBA Abuja also known as Unity Bar will serve a two-year term.