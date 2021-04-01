The Nigerian Bar Association has written to security chiefs in the country demanding justice for slain police officer, Corporal Rauf Fawale, 35, who was killed on January 23rd, 2021 allegedly by men of the Department of State Services in Osun State.

Also, a human rights activist and executive chairman, Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice, Comrade Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman, has also vowed to ensure justice for the slain police officer.

Fawale, who was attached to Dada Estate Police Station, Osogbo, Osun State, was allegedly beaten by three operatives of the DSS led by one David Olowoporoku on January 14, 2021.

He died in the hospital on January 23, 2021.

The deceased officer’s family has accused the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, of not doing enough to get justice for the late Fawale.

The NBA Osogbo branch, in a petition letter dated 30th of March, 2021, and signed by the Secretary of its Human Rights Committee, Barrister Lekan Alabi, copies of which were also sent to the Inspector-General of Police, Director-General, Directorate of State Security (DSS), Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Osun State Commissioner of Police, Osun State Director of State Security Service (SSS), and other authorities concerned, disclosed that family and friends of late police officer reported that he attended a birthday party organised by another officer, one Inspector Modinat, on January 14th, 2021 at a popular bar in Osogbo.

A fracas was said to have ensued during which the three DSS operatives descended heavily on late Fawale, by hitting him on the skull with the butt of a gun. He collapsed.

The deceased was later moved to Anuolu Hospital, Ilobu, Osun State for medical attention from where he was referred to the Osun State University Teaching Hospital (formerly LAUTECH), Osogbo, Osun State for further and better medical treatment at about 7:30pm on the 16th day of January, 2021.

“On the 17th day of January, 2021, the late Corporal Rauf Fawale was again referred from UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital to a brain specialist hospital called Esho Spine and Brain Hospital at Oke-Fia area, Osogbo, where an X-ray examination revealed that the late Fawale’s skull had been badly smashed and that he had little hope of survival.

On the 23rd day of January, 2021, Corporal Fawale gave up the ghost.

The deceased officer’s family has therefore appealed to concerned authorities to set up a judicial or administrative panel of inquiry to investigate the circumstances that led to his death and bring all the perpetrators to justice.