NBA decries contradictory court judgments

The Nigerian Bar association has expressed disappointment and disgust at what it described as the “unfortunate and recurring trend of contradictory court decisions and orders”, especially among courts of coordinate jurisdiction.

It noted that such embarrassing judgments typically arise from ex parte applications and almost always in political matters.

In a statement on Monday, the president of the association, Olumide Akpata, noted that the Nigerian judiciary had in the past experienced such embarrassments, despite its contributions to the development of the country, but that it was expected that such past failings would remain permanently dark annals of history.

But he expressed dismay that today’s courts still grant indiscriminate orders and counter-orders, “in a way that evokes memories of those eerie and unwanted dark days.”

He particularly referred to the orders relating to the nomination of candidates by political parties for the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Anambra State, and “the equally embarrassing situation playing out in respect of the PDP leadership crisis that has seen three different contradictory rulings by courts of coordinate jurisdiction, in circumstances that leave a lot to be desired.”

These developments in the courts, he stressed, are antithetical to the actualisation of the just society and independent judiciary that Nigerians aspire to, and bring ito disrepute, indeed ridicule, the judiciary and the entire system of administration of justice.

“Before blaming the judges, we must first look inwards and call out our members, most of whom are senior members of the Bar, who continue to yield themselves to be used as willing tools by politicians to wantonly abuse the judicial process.

“In our view, these actions contravene the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners 2007 (“RPC”), especially the cardinal Rule 1 of the RPC which requires a lawyer to uphold and observe the rule of law, promote and foster the cause of justice, maintain a high standard of professional conduct, and not engage in any conduct which is unbecoming of a legal practitioner.

“We also concur with the Hon. Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme of the Court of Appeal in her condemnation of the indulgence by some judicial officers of politicians who go round the country shopping for judgments, and who thereby bring the judiciary to public ridicule,” he said.

Akpata said the NBA, as the prime defender of the integrity and independence of the judiciary, would not be a spectator whilst the nation’s hard-earned democracy is threatened by “the venal acts of a few.”