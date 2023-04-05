NBA approves free conference for lawyers with disability

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Wednesday provided free registration for its physically-challenged members to encourage them to participate in its forthcoming Annual General Conference (AGC).

The association made the disclosure in a statement issued in Lagos Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Habeeb Lawal.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of NBA had in March said that its 2023 AGC would hold in Abuja from August 23 to September 1.

The NBA-NEC had also ratified members of the planning committee for the conference.

In an approved schedule of fees it released Wednesday, the association said that its members with disability would be allowed free participation at the conference.

It, however, said that their free participation would be subject to having attended 70 percent of NBA Continuous Legal Education Programme (CLE), except those up to 70 years in age.

“Aged colleagues of 70 years and above will be registered for the AGC free of charge, unless they choose to pay.

“This is in appreciation of their contributions to the legal profession/NBA and to continually tap from their wealth of experience,” it said.

The NBA also said that the conference registration portal would be made accessible to its members in due course