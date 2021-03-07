The 2021 National Basketball Association annual All-Star exhibition match will bring the very best of basketball to screens across Africa this March on ESPN 2 (DStv Channel 219).

Showcasing 24 of the league’s star players, The NBA All-Star match will air live on March 8, 2021 at 2am.

For the first time, the league’s annual global celebration of the game will take place on one night only, during which the two All-Star teams will compete to win each quarter for their respective charity beneficiaries.

To whet fans’ appetites, the exciting 3-Point Skills Contest will take place right before the game in Atlanta on ESPN 2 from 12:30am, with Portland Trailblazers’ super star Damian Lillard set to take part.

Repeats of both the 3-Point Skills Contest and the All-Star match will broadcast later that day at 7am, 2pm and 8:15pm, all on ESPN 2.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant lead the list of ten players who have been selected by fans, current NBA players and a media panel to star in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

The two legends will serve as team captains for the Team LeBron vs. Team Durant matchup as both players lead their respective conferences in voting and will draft the rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves for each conference on March 4.

Durant will, however, not play in the game due to a hamstring injury that has prevented him from playing in the last seven Nets games.

He will stay on as captain though, after receiving the most fan votes of any player in the Eastern Conference.

Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis will replace Durant on the court, with Boston’s Jayson Tatum was moved up from reserve to starter to fill in that void.

For the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, the league incorporated 24 points into the calculation of the Final Target Score to honour the late Kobe Bryant, who wore No. 24 for the final ten seasons of his career.

The same method for determining the Final Target Score will be used for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

More information on the format of this year’s NBA All-Star match is available here.

Will it be Team LeBron or Team Durant that emerges on-top?

On the same Monday, the next video in the Bob O’ Connor comedy series will launch on both ESPN and ESPN 2, and on ESPN Africa social media platforms as the special correspondent continues his hilarious commentary on American sports.

The action on American basketball courts continues later in the month as the National Collegiate Athletic Association March Madness matches is scheduled to start on March 18 on ESPN (DStv Channel 218 & GOtv Channel 37).

This popular NCAA single-elimination basketball tournament, features no less than 67 college teams.

This tournament is known as one of the standout and most thrilling annual events on the sporting calendar.

With 2020’s tournament having been cancelled due to the pandemic, fans are chomping at the bit for this year’s instalment of March Madness, which will broadcast live on ESPN.

For updates on the NBA, March Madness and the world of American sports, fans can connect to @ESPNAfrica on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit https://www.espn.com/.

