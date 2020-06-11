The Nigerian Bar Association, Abuja Branch has elected new members of its executive council, with Bulus Atsen emerging as Chairman.

The new chairman succeeds Folarin Aluko, who successfully completed his tenure with landmark achievements.

Aluko introduced many innovations to the NBA, including Lawyers Health Insurance Scheme, Flight Scheme, Welfare Interventions, Police Duty Solicitor Scheme, free trainings and capacity building for lawyers, internship, employment and mentoring for young lawyers.

The new executive members were inaugurated immediately after the election on June 11, 2020.

Other members of the new executive include Ukuoritsemofe Ogbe, Vice Chairman; Eric Ibe, Secretary; Likko Al-Bashir, Financial Secretary; Somayina Chigbue, Social Secretary; Mohammed Abdussalam Saleh, Welfare Secretary; Olatunji Atoyebi, Publicity Secretary; and Olufon Oluwatosin, Legal Adviser.

Aluko on behalf of the former executive members expressed gratitude to the entire members of the NBA Abuja branch for their support and cooperation and urged them to also support and cooperate with the new leadership.