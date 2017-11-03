NB Plc sponsors 3rd Lagos International Poetry Festival

In line with its commitment to youth empowerment and talent development in Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries Plc is sponsoring the Lagos International Poetry Festival.

The five-day festival, the third in the series, opened on November 1, 2017 at the Freedom Park, Lagos, with poets from across the world in attendance.

Kufre Ekanem, the Corporate Affairs Adviser of Nigerian Breweries Plc, said the sponsorship is a strand in the fabric of the company’s philosophy of “Winning with Nigeria”.

Ekanem said: “We recognise that the arts play an important role in strengthening the cultural values of our society and we believe that we can help to contribute to the breeding of young, emerging talents and create a shared performance space for poets from Nigeria and across the world.”

Ekanem further stated that Nigerian Breweries Plc is supporting the Festival to help project the role of poetry as a tool for re-engineering of society.

“Poetry does not only interpret society or serve as its mirror, it also helps us imagine better ways of being and living,” he explained.

This year’s theme: “Bridges from Walls,” explores arts capacity to unite society around its common humanity.

The series of events lined up for the festival express the universal desire for love, joy and fulfilment.

Workshop, master classes and poetry performances from poets from across the world characterise this year’s Festival.

Efe Paul Azino, the Founder/Director, Lagos International Poetry Festival, said Nigerian Breweries’ sponsorship reflects the character of the company in its huge investment in the intellectual life of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“Nigerian Breweries should be lauded for its immense support of initiatives that add value to people,” Azino said.

Nigerian Breweries Plc is a significant sponsor of a broad spectrum of initiatives, which cover diverse areas in health, water, education, talent development and youth empowerment across the country.

The company has sponsored the Lagos International Poetry Festival since inception in 2015.