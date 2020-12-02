Ladi Bala, National President, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) on Thursday decried the killing of rice farmers in Zabamari, Mafa Local Government Area of Borno by the Boko Haram terrorists.

Bala, in a statement issued by Olayinka Bode-Are, the association’s Assistant General Secretary, made available in Ibadan on Wednesday, described the killing as barbaric.

According to her, the killing of innocent Nigerians in any part of the country is totally unacceptable and must be checked and stopped decisively.

The NAWOJ president said she was equally saddened by the increasing spate of insecurity and constant threat to lives of Nigerians across the country.

“I, therefore, call for renew efforts to make the states, particularly the North-East region, safe again.

“The incessant killings have turned many women to untimely widowhood life with its attendant consequences on the future of their children and the society.

“This development spells doom for the future,” Bala said.

She, however, commiserated, on behalf of the association, with the government and good people of Borno over the incident.

The association president described the incident as “callous, inhuman, ugly and unfortunate”.

Bala then, urged Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno to offer the widows of the late farmers appointments to serve as alternative sources of income in order to alleviate their sufferings.

“The association, however, welcome the marching order by President Muhammadu Buhari for the military to take the battle to the enclave of the terrorists.

“NAWOJ appeals to the military and other security agencies to, as a matter of national interest and concern, step up their fight against the terrorists and bandits in the country.

“The battle, from NAWAOJ perspectives, must be won for Nigerians and for a better Nigeria,” she said.