Navy to launch 20 new patrol boats in Delta-Ag.Director

The Nigerian Navy says it will on Saturday inaugurate 20 new patrol boats at NNS DELTA in Warri, Delta.

The Acting Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Navy Capt. Suleiman Dahun, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to Dahun, the boats comprised 16 locally built Epenal boats and four Rigid Hull Inflatable boats, imported from South Africa.

He explained that the induction of the boats was part of the key priorities in the Chief of the Naval Staff Vice- Adm. Ibok Ete-Ibas’s Strategic Directives of 2017.

The acting director said further that the induction was aimed at boosting the service operations on the Nigerian Navy.

He said: “Accordingly, the service deeply appreciates the support of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, toward the recapitalisation efforts of the NN.

“The newly acquired patrol boats will be deployed to boost the NN’s ongoing operations in tackling maritime five crimes.’’

Dahun named the five crimes as: ‘’crude oil theft, illegal refining of crude oil and other unwholesome security threats in maritime domain”.

Dahun assured all legitimate stakeholders operating in the maritime environment of the readiness of the service to provide efficient security for unhindered socio-economic activities and ensure national prosperity.