Navy smashes illegal refineries in Niger Delta, seizes over 11,000 litres of stolen crude oil

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy attached to Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos have dismantled six illegal refining sites in the creeks of the Niger Delta region.

This formed part of the ongoing FOB efforts to boost Nigeria’s daily crude oil output and combat economic sabotage.

Additionally, naval personnel recovered approximately 11,200 litres of stolen crude oil from the illegal refining sites.

The Commanding Officer of the FOB Escravos, Navy Capt. Ikenna Okoloagu, disclosed this to journalists in Warri on Friday.

He noted that “these achievements, recorded under the ongoing Operation Delta Sanity II, were made possible through credible intelligence.”

“The significant operational successes in the fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and related illicit activities in the Niger Delta also align with the Strategic Directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla (Admiralty Medal), which emphasise sustained pressure on economic saboteurs,” he said.

Giving details of the exploits, Okoloagu disclosed that “following a series of coordinated operations, FOB Escravos deactivated six illegal refining sites and seized approximately 11,200 litres of stolen crude oil.

“The products were discovered in 28 dugout pits and six polythene sacks. Also, one pumping machine was recovered.

“Specifically, on 2 October 2025, operatives acting on actionable intelligence dismantled three illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino, Warri South-West LGA, Delta State.

“The sites contained 3,750 litres of stolen crude oil stored across 10 dugout pits and 6 x polythene sacks.

“Subsequently, on 4 October 2025, two additional sites were dismantled at Obodo Omadino, leading to the recovery of 1,450 litres of stolen crude oil stored in 5 dugout pits.

“Additionally, on 6 October 2025, two sites were also dismantled at Obodo Omadino, leading to the recovery of 6,000 litres of stolen crude oil stored in 13 dugout pits.”

The Commanding Officer emphasised that “the operation was in support of the efforts by the Federal Government to boost Nigeria’s daily crude oil output and combat economic sabotage”.

He reassured that the “FOB Escravos remains unwavering in its commitment to dismantling illegal refining infrastructure and safeguarding Nigeria’s oil assets against economic sabotage”.