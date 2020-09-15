The Naval Headquarters has given approval for successful candidates of NNBTS Batch 29B to report for training at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School, Onne, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The details were contained in a statement by the Director of Naval Information, Commodore Suleman Dahun, on Tuesday.

Dahun said the candidates are to report for their basic training in three groups from September 19, 2020.

Group 1, the Navy spokesman said, are to undergo the training on September 19, 2020, with Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Imo, Kogi, Kwara, Ondo and Rivers States covered.

For Group 2, covering Adamawa, Bauchi, Ekiti, FCT, Gombe, Kaduna, Kebbi, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Plateau and Taraba States, they are scheduled for training on September 26.

On October 3, 2020, Dahun said it will be the turn of Group 3, involving qualified candidates from Borno, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara States.

He said candidates are to come along with five pieces of washable nose masks; personal hand sanitizers; two navy blue physical training shorts; two white round neck vests; one pair of white canvas; and one pair of brown canvas.

Others are two pairs of black trousers; two white long sleeve shirts; two black ties; one pair of black shoe; three pairs of white long socks; one pair of national dress; original and photocopies of credentials; six coloured passport photographs; one set of cutleries; and bio data form.

Dahun added: “Candidates are to observe the Federal Government COVID-19 Protocols from point of departure to the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School Onne.

“Candidates are also to ensure they resume with the group under which their states fall.

“Any candidate who fails to report two days after the indicated date will not be accepted.

“It is also to be noted that there shall be a further comprehensive medical screening and any candidate who fails the medical screening will not be accepted for training.”