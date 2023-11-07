Navy nabs eight stowaways aboard vessel bound for Cote d’Ivoire

The Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft in Apapa, Lagos has arrested eight stowaways aboard a container vessel, NATAL, which was heading to Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire on Monday.

The Commander, NNS Beecroft, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, confirmed the arrest of the stowaways.

According to Oguntuga, the stowaways have been identified as Jerry Benjamin, 22; Ben Tony, 19; Victory Ekemele, 16; and Ike Destiny, 17, all from Delta State.

Others are Ebuka Solomon, 25, and Christian Eze, 26, from Enugu State; James Vincent, 25, from Edo State; and David Abamiyo, 27, from Ondo State.

The Commander said: “At approximately 8:40pm on Friday, November 3, 2023, the patrol team, acting on reliable intelligence, boarded the vessel at Lagos anchorage and apprehended eight stowaways attempting to illegally exit the country through the vessel.

“The brave efforts and timely intervention of the patrol team prevented the individuals from being exposed to life-threatening situations in such confined compartments for the long voyage, as well as other security threats associated with unauthorised access to such facilities.

“Pertinently, the remarkable arrest and handover of the individuals is a testament to the Nigerian Navy’s unwavering commitment to conducting its constitutional role.

“It also underscores the dedication of the Nigerian Navy under the esteemed leadership of Vice Admiral E.I. Ogalla, Chief of the Naval Staff, towards ensuring the nation’s maritime environment is conducive for legitimate business to thrive for the economic prosperity of our nation.”

Oguntuga said the stowaways have been handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service in accordance with established protocols for further and necessary action.