Navy intercepts boat with 4,200 litres fuel

The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base, Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has intercepted a wooden boat carrying over 4,200 litres of stolen fuel.

The Commanding Officer of the Base, Navy Captain Aliyu Abdullahi, made this known to newsmen at the naval base in Ibaka on Friday.

Abdullahi said that the FOB intercepted the boat at about 12:30am on February 5, 2025 while on a routine night patrol around Ebughu Creek general area of Mbo LGA.

He explained that the Navy received credible information of suspected smugglers around their Area of Operations and swiftly moved into action.

“FOB Ibaka gunboat responded swiftly and moved to the location.

“Upon thorough search of the general area, a wooden boat carrying over 4,200 litres of product, confirmed to be petrol, was discovered.”

Abdullahi said the suspects in the wooden boat on sighting the Navy gunboat quickly beach-landed the wooden boat and fled the scene to evade arrest.

He said that their intention was to smuggle the fuel from Nigeria into the Republic of Cameroon.

He warned individuals or groups involved in smuggling or any form of criminal activity within Nigeria’s waters to desist immediately.

The Commanding Officer reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to combating maritime crimes in the state under the leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

He said that it would be impossible for maritime crimes to continue in the maritime and coastal areas of Akwa Ibom State.

Abdullahi stated that criminal elements in the area of their operations under the Eastern Naval Command Area of Responsibility would continue to be detected using advanced surveillance equipment and intelligence.

