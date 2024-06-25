Navy intercepts 72 bags of cannabis in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT has intercepted 72 bags of cannabis sativa in Elegushi area of Lekki, Lagos State.

The Commander, Commodore Rafiu Oladejo ,in a statement signed on Tuesday by the base information officer, Lt. Hussaini Ibrahim, said the contrabands were intercepted on June 5.

Oladejo said the interception of the bags of cannabis, each weighing 40 kilograms ,was in furtherance of Navy’s ongoing Operation Water Guard.

Oladejo further said the interception was made possible by NNS BEECROFT Quick Response Team and Deep Blue Assets of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

“The interception was also made possible by the unrelenting efforts of the base at gathering actionable intelligence and maintenance of presence in Lagos waterways, under the tenets of Operation Water Guard.

“This interception underscores the unwavering commitment of NNS BEECROFT to curtailing spread and use of illicit drugs among teaming youth which negatively affect their health and threaten national security.

“Perpetrators of illicit drugs should desist from such acts as NNS BEECROFT will not rest on its oars to pursue all criminal elements operating within its area of operation,” the commander said.

Oladejo said the effort was sequel to a strategic directive of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla that personnel should maintain credible presence along Lagos waterways and adjoining creeks.

“This will help to rid the maritime environment of all forms of crime and criminality.

“The intercepted cannabis sativa have been handed over to the officials of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency) Marine Command for further investigation,” he said.