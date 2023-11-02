Navy halts theft of petrol at NNPCL’s vandalised pipeline in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT has discovered and halted the syphoning of petrol from one of NNPCL’s pipelines at Atlas Cove, Lagos.
Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga said this in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Sub.-Leutenant Happiness Collins on Thursday.
He said the activities of the fuel thieves were halted on Wednesday.
Oguntuga said the navy halted the theft in collaboration with troops of “Operation AWATSE’’.
“The thieves connected hoses and suction pumps to vandalised parts of the pipeline to steal petrol.
“After halting their activities, the NNPCL was alerted and repairs on the vandalised parts of the pipeline have gone underway.
“Efforts are on-going to detect and rectify other potential vulnerabilities along the pipeline to ensure a comprehensive approach to deter future illegal activities,’’ he said.
Oguntuga noted that activities of economic saboteurs posed a significant threat to petroleum products availability and to the nation’s economic well-being.