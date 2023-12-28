Navy decorates 29 new Rear Admirals, tasks them on dedication

The Nigerian Navy on Wednesday decorated 29 senior officers newly promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, with a charge to do more for the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Navy Board on December 22, 2023 approved the promotion of 57 Officers.

While 29 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, 28 Captains were moved up to the rank of Commodore.

Among those decorated is the Director of Naval Information, Rear Admiral Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan.

Also decorated with the new rank were Adefemi Kayode, Kabir Mohammed, Gabriel Aligwe, Aliyu Gaya, Shehu Gombe, Godfrey Kwetishe, Robert Obeya and Musa Katagum.

Others are Kehinde Odubanjo, Pakiribo Anabraba, Suleiman Ibrahim, Olugbenga Oladipo, Haruna Zego, Mohammed Dahiru, Nnamdi Ekwom, Stephen Ibrahim, Mohammed Muye, Aniefiok Uko, Anenechukwu Ezenma, Olufemi Adeleke, Etop Ebe, Sunday Yahaya, Umaru Faruk, Michael Igwe, Ikenna Ubanni, Emmanuel Anakwe and Omotola Olukoya.

One of the officers, Joseph Ake was promoted unto retirement.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, said the decoration of the senior officers marked a significant milestone in their career.

He said it was a testament of their exceptional dedication, leadership and service to Nigeria.

Matawalle charged them to acknowledge the immense responsibility that comes with their promotion, especially with regard to ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to ensure security within Nigeria’s maritime domain.

He reminded them that the nation relied on the navy to curtail the dynamic and ever-evolving maritime security threats.

The Minister commended the officers for their hard work, professionalism and unwavering dedication to the service of the nation.

He said: “I encourage each and every one of you to embrace your new roles with humility, integrity, and a strong sense of duty.

“Your promotion signifies a higher level of responsibility, and I have full confidence in your ability to lead with excellence.

“As newly promoted Rear Admirals, you are entrusted with an even greater responsibility to serve our nation with unwavering commitment and excellence.

“Therefore, your well deserved promotion demonstrates the trust and confidence placed on you to tackle these challenges head-on.

“I will also want to use this medium to assure you of the President, Commander-in-Chief’s commitment and dedication to supporting the growth and development of the Nigerian Navy as encapsulated in his Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Matawalle reiterated the commitment of President Tinubu to the need for fleet modernisation, capacity building, and strategic planning, to enhance the operational readiness and effectiveness of the Nigerian Navy.

He commended the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, for providing an environment conducive to excellence and professional growth in the service.

According to him, his exemplary leadership has fostered a culture of discipline, integrity, and innovation within the Nigerian Navy.

He added: “Under his guidance, the Nigerian Navy has made significant strides in enhancing operational readiness, fleet modernisation and capacity building.

“His visionary leadership has not only elevated the status of the Nigerian Navy, but has also garnered respect and admiration, both nationally and internationally.”

On his part, Ogalla said the quality of leadership in the Nigerian Navy was essential for the optimal realisation of its objectives as expected in every performance-oriented organisation.

He said in spite of the huge number of annual enlistments, only the most dedicated and loyal would rise to the apex of the profession.

This cadre of Flag Officers, according to him, would constitute the leadership of the navy and the Armed Forces of Nigeria in general.

He said: “I want you to bear in mind that you were selected among your equals based on merit and your proven track record in the service.

“It behoves you to justify this confidence by contributing your best to the service, and I congratulate you for being among the selected few that made it to this enviable rank.

“Note that while it takes hard work to reach this height, it takes harder work to remain there.

“As I celebrate with each of you, I urge you to justify the confidence the Service and the nation has reposed on you.”

One of the newly decorated senior officers, Rear Admiral Adefemi Kayode, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said the higher ranks were bestowed on them as a reward for noticeable hard work.

Kayode said the officers had invested time and efforts in duties in the years leading to their promotion.

He said that their promotion was made possible because it was the will of God.

The Rear Admiral appreciated President Tinubu and leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for finding them worthy to be promoted to the higher rank.

He pledged the readiness of the officers to do more for the betterment of the Nigerian Navy, the armed forces and the nation.

“We pledge dedication and loyalty, with additional zeal and commitment to the service of our fatherland,” he said.