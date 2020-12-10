The Nigerian Navy on Wednesday decorated the 18 newly promoted Rear Admirals from the rank of Commodores, urging them to re-dedicate themselves in the discharge of their duties.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, noted that promotion was inherent in any organisation, and it came with more responsibilities.

Ibas said the significance of the occasion was drawn from the critical need for courageous and dynamic leadership in the Armed Forces as expected in every performance oriented organisation.

He said: “Quality leadership in the Armed Forces is essential for the optimal realisation of its objectives, notably in the profession of arms.

“The optimal employment of men and material has direct impact on operational outcomes of the theatre and natural security as a whole.

“Hence in spite of the huge number of annual enlistments into the military, only the most dedicated and loyal rise to the very apex of the profession.

“Indeed, it is the dream of every officer to reach the peak of his or her career in the service, however, only a few eventually realise this dream.

“This occasion, which is the crowning glory of your hard work, total dedication and loyalty to the service and by extension, the nation, is no mean feat.

“I, therefore, congratulate you all for being among the selected few that made it to this rank of your career.”

The CNS, however, reminded them that while it takes hard work to reach a glorious height, it also takes a hard work to remain there.

Ibas said: “I, therefore, unreservedly congratulate you all and urged you all to justify the confidence of a proud and deserving nation.”

He noted that year 2020 undoubtedly witnessed significant disruption in all facets of our national lives, with the Armed Forces now more than ever required to play more significant roles in ensuring security and prosperity of the country.

Ibas said as such, the service and indeed, the country required them to be more dedicated and display unalloyed loyalty to the President to address the myriad of security challenges plaguing the country.

He said: “Your ingenuity, resourcefulness and integrity will be required as senior officers to reposition the service to enable it discharge its constitutional role for the security and prosperity of the country.”

The CNS explained that the service in collaboration with other security agencies had continuously strived to protect the economic mainstay of the country.

This, he said, was made possible through various operations to counter illegal oil bunkering and crude oil theft in the country.

He, however, urged them as leaders in the service to always be above board and ensure that their subordinates equally buy into the zero tolerance of the service against all forms of illegalities/criminalities at sea and ashore.

Earlier, the Special Guest of Honour and Minister of Defence, retired Major General Bashir Magashi, congratulated the newly promoted senior officers for distinguishing themselves and being considered worthy of the elevation.

Magashi said: “As you all know, promotion in the military is a reward for hard work, dedication, patriotism and loyalty to the service and the country.

“An officer must, therefore, have these qualities as a prerequisite for consideration to ascend the pyramidal ladder.

“I’m pleased to note that the officers decorated have strived hard to meet these requirements and remained true to their professional calling to weather the storm of career progression.”

Magashi, however, reminded them that promotion comes with much greater expectations and responsibilities in the discharge of duties and as such they should be prepared for a big task.

He added: “As you know, the service operating environment and the nation at large is rife with daunting security challenges, including resource theft and the sabotage of critical oil/gas supporting infrastructure.

“Your elevation to the two star flag rank is, therefore, a call for you to redouble efforts and contribute your quota to the service’s resolve to rid the nation’s maritime domain of any form criminalities.”