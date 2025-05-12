Navy deactivates six illegal refining sites in Delta

The Forward Operating Base Escravos of the Nigerian Navy says it has deactivated six illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadina Community, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

Navy Capt Ikenna Okoloagu, the Commanding Officer, FOB Escravos, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday in Warri.

Okoloagu said that the illegal refining sites were deactivated in three separate operations following credible information.

He said that the successful operations, guided by actionable intelligence, were conducted as part of Operation Delta Sanity II.

Okoloagu added that the exercise was in line with the Strategic Directives of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla in eradicating all forms of illegality in the nation’s territorial waters.

“On April 21, 2025, following credible intelligence, FOB ESCRAVOS personnel discovered and deactivated two illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino.

“The sites contained approximately 1,900 litres of stolen crude oil stored in two ovens and 10 dug-out pits.

“Building on this success, two additional illegal refining sites were uncovered and dismantled in the same area on May 4.

“During this operation, approximately 3,710 litres of stolen crude oil and 330 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), stored in 11 dug-out pits and 5 polythene sacks were seized.

“Similarly, on May 11, the Base identified and destroyed another two illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino.

“The site contained an estimated 3,050 litres of stolen crude oil and 675 litres of illegally refined AGO, concealed within an oven, seven dug-out pits, and nine polythene sacks,” he said.

Okoloagu said that cumulatively, the three operations led to the deactivation of six illegal refining sites.

He added that approximately 8,660 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,005 litres of illegally refined AGO were seized in the operations.

The commanding officer further said that the products were stored in three ovens, 28 dug-out pits and 14 polythene sacks.

Okoloagu, who warned perpetrators to desist from the illegalities, however, reaffirmed the Base’ commitment to frustrating the activities of economic saboteurs.

