Navy deactivates six illegal refining sites in Delta

The Forward Operating Base (FOB), Escravos of the Nigerian Navy says it has deactivated six illegal refining sites in Warri South Local Government of Delta State.

Navy Captain Ikenna Okoloagu, the Commanding Officer of the FOB in Escravos, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Warri.

Okoloagu said that the illegal refining sites were dismantled at Obodo Omadino Community.

He said that the feat was achieved in coordinated operations between September 3 and 24, following credible intelligence at Obodo Omadino Community in Delta State.

The naval boss said that the exercise was in line with the ongoing Operation DELTA SANITY II.

He added that the operations aligned with the strategic directives of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla, to rid the maritime space of illegalities.

Okoloagu said that cumulatively, an approximate 11,550 litres of stolen crude oil were seized during the operations.

He added that the products were stored in 52 dugout pits and seven polythene sacks.

The naval boss also said that one pumping machine and about 22 yards of hose were recovered from the illegal sites.