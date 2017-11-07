Navy battle-ready for Avengers – CNS

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, said Monday that the Nigerian Navy had reinforced security measures to militant insurgency, sea pirates, kidnapping and illegal bunkering.

Ibas, who spoke after the inspection of facilities at the Naval Engineering College, Sapele, Delta State, reassured multinational oil companies that despite the recent threat by the NDA, the navy would protect their staff and oil facilities in the Niger Delta region.

His words: “Nigerian Navy has implemented various security measures to curb militant insurgency, sea pirates, kidnapping and illegal oil bunkering in the region.

“For sea fearers who use the sea, Navy is ready to protect seafarers who are on legitimate businesses.”

Ibas said the Navy had deployed its men at strategic locations to ensure that the waterways were safe for International Oil Companies to carry out their legitimate duties in the Niger Delta region.

The navy boss also urged the public not to panic because of the threat by militants as the navy has the professional capacity to curtail the menace in the region.

Ibas said: “We will work in collaboration with other sister security agencies to fight against pipeline vandalism, illegal oil bunkering and sea-piracy as well as protection of the international territorial waterways.”