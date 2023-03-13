Naval Ratings attack Police Station, leader arrested + Video

Fifteen Ratings of the Nigerian Navy have been accused of attacking the Enerhen Divisional Police Station in Delta State, with their leader, identified as Kevwe Ejaita, arrested.

The spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, confirmed this in a statement he issued on Sunday.

According to Edafe, on March 8, 2023 at about 2:45pm, Ejaita alongside two others who lodged at Oguta Lake Hotel behind Enerhen Division, while driving out of the area, had an altercation with one of the policemen posted as Station Guards at the security barrier in front of the Police Station.

He said surprisingly, on March 9, 2023, Ejaita returned to the station with about 15 other naval ratings, attacked the Police Sergeant (name withheld) with whom he had an altercation with the previous day, tore his uniform and inflicted injuries on his face.

Edafe added: The DPO Enerhen Division promptly responded with his men and the attack was successfully repelled, while Ejaita, who was the arrowhead of the group, was arrested.

“The Naval authority in Warri on being informed of the situation detailed a team of Naval Police personnel to proceed to the Division.

“The arrested Naval Rating was released to the navy authority on request for necessary disciplinary action.

“The injured police sergeant was taken to the hospital for treatment and later discharged.

“Meanwhile, the command and the leadership of Nigerian Navy in the state have taken steps to avert a reoccurrence.”

Edafe said the Command’s Commissioner, Ari Muhammed Ali, while condemning the act by the Naval Ratings, appreciated members of the public for their concern.

Ali warned in strong terms that assault on police officers while performing their lawful duties by anyone will not be tolerated and advised residents of the state to learn to seek redress through the established channels rather than adopting self-help option by taking the law into their hands.