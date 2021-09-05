Naval chief reiterates commitment to tackling insecurity

Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu-Gambo, the Chief of Naval Staff, has promised to work towards ending the current security challenges in the country.

Zubairu-Gambo stated this during an award night organised his Almamata, Rumfa College, Kano, Old Boys Association (RUMFOBA), Class of ’84 in Kano.

“I will continue to do my best to see that we secure the nation’s maritime environment.

“We will continue to work in synergy with sister agencies to ensure that peace is returned to the country in the shortest possible time,” he said.

Zubairu-Gambo blamed the security challenge on breakdown of traditional and cultural values.

“When we were growing up, our father’s friends and neighbours were just like fathers to us, they could discipline us whenever we went wrong, but the situation has changed now.

“Parents pamper their children like eggs, they won’t even condone situations when the children are punish by their teachers in school.

“This has created lots of uncultured and deviant children in the society,” he said.

Zubairu-Gambo added:”In those days, individuals, traditional and community leaders were always security conscious.

“Once a strange person is noticed in a community, the ward, community or district head is notified immediately and this helped in preventing crime.

“I think we should go back to that practice, ” he said.

Zubairu-Gambo thanked his school mates for the honour and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who died.

“I saw my cadet friends, we were the youngest during that time.

“I never knew that I will become the Chief of Naval Staff, I thank Allah for the honour,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports other classmates honoured at the event included the Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Auwalu Sarki and the Chief Medical Director, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Kano, Prof. Abdurrahman Sheshe.

Some of the members of the association at the event were AVM Ali Bello-Gaya and Deputy President, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) Ali Muhammad Ali.

Dignitaries at the event included Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture, Mannir Babba-Danagundi, technocrats, political office holders at both state and federal level, among others.

Zubairu-Gambo was in Kano for the Chief of Naval Staff Annual Conference (CONSAC), 2021.